Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $2.01 Million in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,167 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COO. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 42,053 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,816 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $112.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The trade was a 24.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 114,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.53, for a total value of $12,710,065.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,267,624.69. This represents a 41.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

