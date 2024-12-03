Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 73,821 Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 73,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 676.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 264.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

FLNC stock opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLNC. Guggenheim raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup downgraded Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.