Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,013,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,004,000 after buying an additional 1,871,238 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 21,015.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,654,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604,367 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 17.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,313,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after acquiring an additional 633,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,909,000 after acquiring an additional 63,738 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,535,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,726 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

CAG opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.78.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAG. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.