Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.
Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.17. 34,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. The company has a market cap of C$914.26 million, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.30. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$8.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.73.
Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group
In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 3,600 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$36,720.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,900 shares of company stock worth $886,417. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
