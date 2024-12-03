Computer Modelling Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:CMG)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Computer Modelling Group stock traded up C$0.03 on Tuesday, hitting C$11.17. 34,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.77. The company has a market cap of C$914.26 million, a PE ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.30. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$8.43 and a 52 week high of C$14.73.

Get Computer Modelling Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 3,600 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$36,720.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,900 shares of company stock worth $886,417. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Computer Modelling Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Modelling Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Modelling Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.