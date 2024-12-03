Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Major Shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef Sells 73,986 Shares

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 73,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $149,451.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,077,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,295.48. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 56,509 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $114,713.27.

On Monday, November 25th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 200 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $400.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 3,901 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $7,880.02.

On Monday, October 14th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 250,000 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $557,500.00.

On Friday, October 11th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 92,905 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $210,894.35.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 924,466 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24.

On Monday, October 7th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 133,643 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93.

Complete Solaria Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSLR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 524,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Complete Solaria

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSLR. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Complete Solaria in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Complete Solaria during the third quarter valued at about $81,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Complete Solaria by 57.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Complete Solaria in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Complete Solaria in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.

