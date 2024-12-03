Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR) Major Shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef Sells 73,986 Shares

Complete Solaria, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSLR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 73,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $149,451.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,077,374 shares in the company, valued at $4,196,295.48. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 29th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 56,509 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $114,713.27.
- On Monday, November 25th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 200 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $400.00.
- On Thursday, November 21st, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 3,901 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $7,880.02.
- On Monday, October 14th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 250,000 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $557,500.00.
- On Friday, October 11th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 92,905 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $210,894.35.
- On Wednesday, October 9th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 924,466 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $1,978,357.24.
- On Monday, October 7th, Solis Holdings L.L.C. Crsef sold 133,643 shares of Complete Solaria stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $335,443.93.
Complete Solaria Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CSLR traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 524,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,840. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.84. Complete Solaria, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $3.37.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Complete Solaria
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Complete Solaria in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
About Complete Solaria
Complete Solaria, Inc provides custom solar solutions in the United States. The company offers solar systems to homeowners and small to medium-sized commercial customers. It also provides HelioQuoteTM software system, a platform for residential solar designs, proposals, and engineering services. In addition, the company installs solar systems, as well as provides financing solutions.
