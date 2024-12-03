Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Short Interest Update

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBU shares. Raymond James upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NYSE CBU traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.35. 49,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,710. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $73.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $188.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.35 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.82%. Community Bank System’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.32%.

In other Community Bank System news, Director John F. Whipple sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $287,794.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,661.30. This represents a 40.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Community Bank System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Community Bank System by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

