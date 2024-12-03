Community Bank N.A. Has $262,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,095,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,398,000 after purchasing an additional 146,632 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,905,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,426,000 after buying an additional 91,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,357,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,205,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,658,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,185,000 after acquiring an additional 182,050 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,202,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,843,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $94.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its 200-day moving average is $88.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

