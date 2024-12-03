Community Bank N.A. Buys 2,006 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.05. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.98 and a 12-month high of $33.86.

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

