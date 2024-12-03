Community Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 527.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 381.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 882.8% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

VGLT stock opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $54.96 and a 52 week high of $63.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $59.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.2123 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

