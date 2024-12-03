Community Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 85,471 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 61,942 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.02.

NYSE:F opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

