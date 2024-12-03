Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.64 and last traded at $88.49, with a volume of 72793 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.39.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $931.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,480,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,107,000 after purchasing an additional 454,738 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 616,110 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,722,000 after acquiring an additional 372,886 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 195,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 117,260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,676,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,574.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 80,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 75,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

