Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 864.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697,168 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $80,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $64,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.5 %

CL opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.64.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

