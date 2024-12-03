Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.91.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOF. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $80.59 on Thursday. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $104.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.7433 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 490.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 42.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 56.2% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

