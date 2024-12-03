ClearAlpha Technologies LP Takes Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
NYSE CWK opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.30.
Cushman & Wakefield Profile
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cushman & Wakefield
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.