ClearAlpha Technologies LP Takes Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 31.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWK opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

