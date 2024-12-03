ClearAlpha Technologies LP Decreases Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

NYSE DPZ opened at $466.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.58. The company has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.48 and a 1-year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,394. This trade represents a 57.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.76.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

