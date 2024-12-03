ClearAlpha Technologies LP Cuts Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,088 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. ClearAlpha Technologies LP’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $200.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.47. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.70 and a twelve month high of $243.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on UHS shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $275.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.50.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

