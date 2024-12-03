ClearAlpha Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Sealed Air by 523.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the second quarter valued at $105,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $36.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.79.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

