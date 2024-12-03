ClearAlpha Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 988 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ClearAlpha Technologies LP bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 4,129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 43,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,001,000 after buying an additional 41,998 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.91, for a total transaction of $1,556,241.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,349.36. This trade represents a 21.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This represents a 26.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

General Dynamics Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of GD opened at $276.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $247.36 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

