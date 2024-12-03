Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Short Interest Update

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Shares of CKNHF remained flat at $50.14 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 137 shares, compared to its average volume of 958. Clarkson has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $58.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.64.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

