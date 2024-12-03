Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Decreased by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,139 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,698 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Aviso Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 7,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Andina Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 11,372 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,957.20. This trade represents a 0.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 171,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $9,873,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,059,857.14. The trade was a 17.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 344,360 shares of company stock worth $19,782,533. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

CSCO traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,076,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $59.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.67%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.