Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,026 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in TPG were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TPG during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of TPG by 21.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TPG by 1,128.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in TPG by 25.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in TPG in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get TPG alerts:

TPG Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $72.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $855.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -447.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TPG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of TPG from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TPG from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on TPG from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TPG

TPG Profile

(Free Report)

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.