Cinctive Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at $2,921,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 328.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,069,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,153,000 after buying an additional 820,379 shares in the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,467,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,851,000 after acquiring an additional 235,173 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 18.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 40,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 404.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $52.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 19.51%.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,134.68. The trade was a 2.53 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

