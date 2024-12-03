Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $4.43 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the third quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $142.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

