Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $3.64 Million in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 265,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 16.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MBLY. BNP Paribas downgraded Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mobileye Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.14.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

