Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $3.64 Million in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 265,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBLY. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 1,019.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 16.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mobileye Global Stock Performance
Shares of Mobileye Global stock opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $44.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.92.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on MBLY
Mobileye Global Company Profile
Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mobileye Global
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.