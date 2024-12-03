Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $3.28 Million Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 340.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 37,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,532,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,044,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,982 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $775,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,840. The trade was a 9.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 13.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,038,065. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 1.8 %

PGR opened at $263.97 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.14 and a fifty-two week high of $270.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.08 and its 200 day moving average is $233.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 33.10%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Progressive from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.