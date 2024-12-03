Cinctive Capital Management LP Grows Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,756 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Avantor by 1,634.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,530,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,038,451 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,174,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,740,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,678 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 557.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,675,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963,912 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,412,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Avantor by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,628,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,996,000 after buying an additional 1,562,018 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,372.64. The trade was a 10.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AVTR shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $21.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

