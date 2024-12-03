Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 105,228 Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 105,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned 0.15% of Nurix Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,778,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,177,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,432,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 675.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,188,000 after buying an additional 511,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,164,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,297,000 after acquiring an additional 272,136 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,437 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $83,519.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,281. This trade represents a 6.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $57,542.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,661. This represents a 5.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,401 shares of company stock valued at $437,453. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $21.49 on Tuesday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $29.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.84.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $12.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.65% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Featured Articles

