China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,998,400 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 3,189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRGGF remained flat at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.60.
About China Resources Gas Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Resources Gas Group
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 3 S&P 500 Stocks With Sky High Risk-Adjusted Returns
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Trending Stocks: How to Spot, Trade, and Profit Safely
Receive News & Ratings for China Resources Gas Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Resources Gas Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.