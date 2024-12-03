China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF) Short Interest Update

China Resources Gas Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,998,400 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the October 31st total of 3,189,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRGGF remained flat at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76. China Resources Gas Group has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of natural and liquefied gas, and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Comprehensive Services, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

