China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF) Short Interest Update

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CMEIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 31st total of 178,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

China MeiDong Auto Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CMEIF remained flat at $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. China MeiDong Auto has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $0.64.

About China MeiDong Auto

China MeiDong Auto Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile dealer in the People's Republic of China. The company is involved in the sale of new passenger cars and spare parts; and provision of service and survey. It also provides after-sales services, such as auto registration, insurance, auto parts, repair and replacement, sales and maintenance of automotive supplies, etc.; financing referral solutions; and other value added services.

