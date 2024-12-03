Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 14,842 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,842 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of U.S. Bancorp worth $38,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 222.7% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 87.4% during the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of USB opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 61.16%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $1,225,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,603.70. The trade was a 16.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

