Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $31,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $139.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.67 and a 1 year high of $149.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.46 and its 200 day moving average is $139.33.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. The trade was a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

