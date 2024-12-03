Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $48.43 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,973 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $48,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Zoetis by 273.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,387.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $176.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.97. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

