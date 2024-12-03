Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $41.73 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $41,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.80.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $565.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $527.03 and a 200 day moving average of $545.36. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $457.52 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $86.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.