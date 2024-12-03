Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $34.60 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $34,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 1,020.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 806,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,937,000 after buying an additional 734,849 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,557,000 after acquiring an additional 438,423 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,048,000 after acquiring an additional 425,875 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,175,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in McKesson by 581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,776,000 after purchasing an additional 129,031 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total value of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $621.39 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $431.35 and a fifty-two week high of $637.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $542.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.02. The company has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Baird R W raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $630.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.57.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

