Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,331,400 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 1,227,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,219.0 days.
Charter Hall Group Stock Performance
CTOUF remained flat at $9.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919. Charter Hall Group has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
