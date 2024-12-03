Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,331,400 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 1,227,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,219.0 days.

Charter Hall Group Stock Performance

CTOUF remained flat at $9.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919. Charter Hall Group has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.84.

Charter Hall Group Company Profile

Charter Hall is one of Australia’s leading fully integrated property investment and funds management groups. We use our expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity to create value and generate superior returns for our investor customers. We’ve curated a diverse portfolio of high-quality properties across our core sectors Office, Industrial & Logistics, Retail and Social Infrastructure.

