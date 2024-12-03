Centiva Capital LP Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 762.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,691 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,283.86. This represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $97.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $75.50 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.31%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Stories

