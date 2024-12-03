Centiva Capital LP Has $2.28 Million Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth about $791,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 102.8% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 37,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,852,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 93,844 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter.

ANF stock opened at $157.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.69 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,222,568.60. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,109.60. This represents a 40.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

ANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

