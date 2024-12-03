Centiva Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,487 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.09% of DoubleVerify worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 340,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 211,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,437,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.47.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

NYSE:DV opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.97. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $30,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,013.44. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 8,820 shares of company stock worth $155,444 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

