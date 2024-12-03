Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 57,369 Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,709,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,603,000 after purchasing an additional 161,392 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,971,000 after purchasing an additional 363,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5,022.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,438,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,342,000 after purchasing an additional 558,944 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Argus raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPB opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 78.31%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

