Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,923 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Caterpillar worth $196,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 6,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.59, for a total value of $2,565,536.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,714,323.35. This represents a 15.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total value of $5,192,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,171,646.75. This represents a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,868 shares of company stock worth $9,679,489 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $365.33.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CAT opened at $402.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.42 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.67 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

