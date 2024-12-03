Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 769,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 321.4 days.

Cascades Price Performance

Cascades stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. Cascades has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $11.06.

About Cascades

Further Reading

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

