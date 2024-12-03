Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 769,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 321.4 days.
Cascades Price Performance
Cascades stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18. Cascades has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $11.06.
About Cascades
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cascades
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Beyond NVIDIA: Top 5 Semiconductor Stocks to Watch for 2025
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Netflix Is On Track To Hit $1,000 By Christmas
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- UMAC Stock Climbs Amid Trump Jr. Appointment and Meme Stock Hype
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.