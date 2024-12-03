Cardero Resource (OTCMKTS:CDYCF) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Cardero Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:CDYCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 13,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 12,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Cardero Resource Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.13.
Cardero Resource Company Profile
Cardero Resource Corp. is an exploration resource company, which focusses on building a base metals exploration and development. Its projects include Zonia Copper Oxide Project, Silver Queen Property and Copper Fundamentals. The company was founded by Hendrik van Alphen in December 31, 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
