Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:CCSO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ CCSO traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 4,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,937. Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.73.

The Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF (CCSO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US-listed companies who are focused on building solutions to properly address climate change. CCSO was launched on Sep 19, 2022 and is managed by Tidal.

