Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 14,346 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,346 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 3.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOCT. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 18.3% in the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 23,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 26.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 298,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,669,000 after buying an additional 61,787 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 130.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 46.2% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BOCT opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $184.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.