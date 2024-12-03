Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 90,143 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1,030.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Trust Co of Tennessee bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,055,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8,376.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,802,000 after acquiring an additional 383,808 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth about $9,422,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after acquiring an additional 158,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,046,000.

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.78. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

