Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given a C$58.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) received a C$58.00 target price from investment analysts at TD Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Gerdes Energy Research lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$57.50 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$74.31.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$48.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460,062. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$40.02 and a twelve month high of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$47.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$55.88.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.04, for a total value of C$301,056.00. Also, Senior Officer Devin Craig Lowe sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.04, for a total value of C$183,900.00. Insiders sold 16,422 shares of company stock valued at $785,328 over the last quarter. 4.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

