Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.56.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Glj Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Cameco by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,314,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,892,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Bank acquired a new stake in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth $2,093,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $58.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.71 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $61.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. Cameco’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

