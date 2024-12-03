California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 255.6% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $30,574.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,280.59. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael B. Luu sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $50,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,231. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $50.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.49. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.82.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.55 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

