Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 104,450 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,450 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 104,450 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $5,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 215,927 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $59,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Autodesk by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,903 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 9,388 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,385,987 shares of the software company’s stock worth $657,292,000 after buying an additional 61,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $296.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.15. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.32 and a 1 year high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. The trade was a 5.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.31, for a total value of $156,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,262.69. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,936 shares of company stock valued at $549,333 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.68.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

