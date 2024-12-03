Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 1,000 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 688.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,935. This trade represents a 20.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total transaction of $312,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,589 shares in the company, valued at $976,094.99. The trade was a 24.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.58. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.26.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 81.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

